Joint Customers Eliminate Manual Processes with New Integration

Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leader in cloud-based data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, and Host Analytics, a leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, jointly announce today a new application programming interface (API) between the Wdesk platform and Host Analytics EPM.

The integration enables Host Analytics users to upload their detailed data sets and full reports directly to Wdesk, thereby offering a full, end-to-end solution for financial reporting and disclosures.

"Our enhanced API between Wdesk and Host Analytics helps users transform how they manage and report business data by streamlining a wide variety of accounting and finance processes," said Marty Vanderploeg, President and COO of Workiva.

DMC Global, parent company to a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, is among the customers that have integrated their Host Analytics data with Wdesk to eliminate manual processes, save time and improve accuracy.

With the click of a button, customers can import defined data sets, such as income statements, balance sheets, management reports, board reports and other financial statements directly from Host Analytics into Wdesk. Wdesk can then be used for writing and linking narrative, commentary and reviews as well as creating final reports for boards, executives and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Key benefits of the enhanced API include:

Increased agility and accelerated reporting process : Users are able to create, collaborate and analyze dynamic management and performance reports faster than before.

: Users are able to create, collaborate and analyze dynamic management and performance reports faster than before. Improved accuracy : Users are able to create a single, trusted version for financial and operating results with linking, audit trail and built-in workflow, which helps ensure data accuracy across their entire process.

: Users are able to create a single, trusted version for financial and operating results with linking, audit trail and built-in workflow, which helps ensure data accuracy across their entire process. Improved control over disclosure process : Host Analytics with Wdesk allows users to manage complex reporting requirements, including SEC filings tagged with XBRL and Inline XBRL.



"Our enhanced integration with Wdesk further simplifies performance management and regulatory reporting processes," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "Through this strategic partnership, we offer a complete solution that transforms the last mile of finance for our customers."

The enhanced API between Wdesk and Host Analytics is being showcased at Perform 2018, the cloud EPM event of the year, being held May 22 to 24 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The enhanced API is available immediately.

About Workiva

Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 70 percent of the Fortune 500. Companies of all sizes, state and local governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, True Value, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

