Engineered Coated Fabrics Market is Likely to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 891.5 Million in 2023, as per a New Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Engineered Coated Fabrics Market by End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Others), by Coating Type (Polyurethane, Rubber, Silicon, and Others), by Substrate Type (Polyester, Fiberglass, Aramid, Polyamide, and Others), by Coating Process Type (Calendaring, Hot-Melt, Knife, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the engineered coated fabrics market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market: Highlights from the Report

Engineered coated fabrics refer to highly technically coated fabrics, which include combination of technical fibers and specific polymers to coat fabrics as per the diverse requirements of applications. Engineered coated fabrics are marking their presence in various high-end technically advanced applications for various end-use industries. Some of the key engineered coated fabric applications are airbags, aerostats, evacuation slides, train bellows, gaskets and seals, fuel storage, as well as health and medical accessories, such as wound retractors and cuff mattresses.

As per Stratview Research, the global engineered coated fabrics market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate over the next five years to reach US$ 891.5 million in 2023, which offers an opportunity to the advanced materials industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

The author of the market report found that organic growth of the automotive and aircraft industries coupled with an increasing demand for lightweight products, development of new high-performance applications using engineered coated fabrics, advancement in the technology, and introduction of stringent government standards regarding safety are some of the major factors that are bolstering the demand for engineered coated fabrics in various end-use industries.

As per the study, Calendaring is the most widely preferred coating process in the global engineered coated fabrics market. It is considered as an ideal process for rubber-based fabrics processing and is very good at handling heat-sensitive polymers. Whereas, hot-melt coating process is projected to grow at the highest rate, owing to its low-processing time.

Based on the substrate type, fiberglass substrate is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the global engineered coated fabrics market during the forecast period (2018-2023), whereas polyester, aramid, and polyamide substrate types are likely to witness healthy growth rates over the next five years.

In terms of end-use industry type, automotive is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global engineered coated fabrics market during the next five years driven by growing demand for lightweight yet durable parts for achieving higher fuel efficiency and an increasing passenger safety concerns. Aerospace & defense segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing aircraft deliveries, growing safety concerns, stringent government regulations, and an increased usage of engineered coated fabrics in ballistic jackets, safety floats, and other defense applications.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for engineered coated fabrics during the forecast period, driven by both OE as well as aftermarket segments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors, such as an increasing automobile production, propelled by beefing up the production of existing plants as well as roll out of new plants; growing aerospace & defense industry, supported by increasing defense budget and rising passenger traffic; growing textile industry and a gradual shift of manufacturing base from the developed economies to the developing Asian economies.

Key engineered coated fabric manufacturers are Graniteville Specialty Fabrics Inc., Lamcotec Inc., Omnova Solutions Inc., Orca - by Pennel & Flipo, Trelleborg AB, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., and Vintex Inc. Some of the key end-users in the industry are Boeing, Airbus, Spradling International Inc., and Modern Inc.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the engineered coated fabrics market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Oil & Gas (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Coating Type

Polyurethane Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rubber Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Silicon Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Substrate Type

Polyester Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fiberglass Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aramid Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyamide Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Coating Process Type

Calendaring Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Hot-Melt Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Knife Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Other Processes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

