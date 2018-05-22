

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Tuesday morning on demand hopes in the wake of the recent announcement that U.S. and China have set aside their trade squabble.



'To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services,' China and the US said. 'This will help support growth and employment in the United States.'



WTI light sweet oil was up 18 cents to $72.52 an ounce, highest since 2014.



Traders await U.S. oil inventories data over the next two sessions. Also, Russia's big energy conference will likely produce headlines as OPEC oil ministers speak to reporters on the sidelines.



