Oxford Immunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix Brand

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced the launch of the Accutix brand for its tick-borne disease offering.

"Incorporating the feedback of our customers was a key consideration in our selection of a new brand name," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "Tick-borne disease specialists value the accuracy of our tests and the history and credibility of our lab in helping them diagnose Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. The Accutix name embodies these qualities and will assist us in building a market leadership position in the tick-borne disease diagnostics market."

The Accutix brand aligns Oxford Immunotec's tick-borne disease offering, which includes over 20 testing options targeting eight tick-borne diseases, under a unified name. The Company will continue to develop new assays for both existing and emerging tick-borne diseases under the Accutix brand.

Tick-borne diseases is the collective name for diseases passed to humans through the bite of an infected tick. As reported by the CDC, the most common tick-borne disease in the United States is Lyme disease, and it is estimated that over 300,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year. Other tick-borne diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, Powassan disease, tick-borne relapsing fever and tularemia. According to data maintained by CDC, the incidence of all tick-borne diseases has increased steadily each year and the number of reported cases of Lyme disease more than doubled from 2001 through 2016.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

