Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex SmartDesk Now Available for Preorder

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq:CETX) (Nasdaq:CETXP) (Nasdaq:CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, today announced the launch of the Cemtrex SmartDesk, the most advanced workstation on the market. The SmartDesk is a blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, delivering the next generation desktop experience in a luxurious package, and Cemtrex is now taking preorders.

"The world is ready for a SmartDesk. It is 2018 but our workspaces have not evolved like most things we interact with on a daily basis like our smartphones, smart cars and smart homes," said Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil. "With the SmartDesk we intend to transform and disrupt the $500 billion annual PC market globally, as it will streamline workflows, improve productivity with its many features, and provide superior multitasking capabilities for the most demanding professionals. The SmartDesk brings the desktop experience into the 21st century. Between 2007 and 2017, there were over 1 billion desktops shipped worldwide (https://www.statista.com/statistics/272595/global-shipments-forecast-for-tablets-laptops-and-desktop-pcs/), which could be replaced with the SmartDesk, thus creating a massive potential market for the SmartDesk. Due to the strong interest, we are optimistic that Cemtrex's SmartDesk could become the leading industry standard for the modern workspace."

The world has focused on mobile technologies for the last twenty years which give us more freedom to choose where to work, but these technologies sacrifice performance when you are at your base - whether it is your home or office. The SmartDesk eliminates the weaknesses of the current workspace - wires, clutter, out-dated technology, cross-device incompatibility issues - all of which interrupt work flow and slow you down, and mobile technology has limited screen real estate to work with, which is especially challenging for multi-tasking. The SmartDesk is a 'must-have' device for all corporate and individual offices where you spend at least one third of your day working.

The SmartDesk key features include:

72 inches of high-resolution, multi-touch displays

STARK Gesture System for Touch, Touchless, and Stylus Control

Digital Phone and Webcam that integrates with most VOIP providers

Integrated Document Scanner

Wireless Smartphone Charging & Connectivity

Built-in Digital Keyboard and Multi-touch input trackpad

Powerful Windows PC with 8th Generation Intel Core i7

One Single Wire

View the Cemtrex SmartDesk introduction video here (https://youtu.be/JoPF39h8QNo).

The SmartDesk is available to preorder at: www.smartestdesk.com (https://www.smartestdesk.com/). The SmartDesk will retail at $3999. The price includes professional installation service. The Company also provides payment plans and other incentives for early delivery.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com (http://www.cemtrex.com/)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

