BlockEx to List ICO for B21 on BlockExMarkets.com

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets participants, has announced that it will list the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) from personal wealth management platform B21 on its BlockExMarkets.com trading exchange.

B21 is developing a fintech app that enables users to create and manage a portfolio of cryptocurrencies all in one place, so that non-expert traders can enter the market.

Miles Paschini, Co-founder of B21 said: "B21 want to make investing and managing a portfolio of cryptocurrencies available to everyone, and we're developing a very simple to use and innovative application that does just that. We're excited that BlockEx is listing our ICO and encourage those that are interested to read our whitepaper and proposition on BlockExMarkets.com."

BlockEx's BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in ICO pre-sales and general sales, and insulate themselves from the value fluctuations in cryptocurrency by subscribing to ICOs in traditional fiat currencies. Additionally for BlockEx's DAXT token holders, a discounted presale Pot Allocation System allows everyone to participate in a listing, even if it is oversubscribed.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We are delighted to be able to list B21 ICO. We are excited to be able to offer their digital asset token to traders who previously have only participated in traditional markets, as well as those more familiar with crypto trading."



Details about the listing of the B21 Utility Token pubic presale, DAXT presale, and general sale will be available at https://www.blockexmarkets.com/ico/ico-sale.

Legal notice: In choosing which ICOs to support, BlockEx undertakes extensive due diligence in order to satisfy itself of the quality and legitimacy of those ICOs. Whilst BlockEx makes efforts to ensure this, BlockEx gives no guarantees that the ICOs that it supports will be successful or result in a positive result for participants. Participants should undertake their own due diligence in order to satisfy themselves of the quality and legitimacy of each ICO that they choose to participate in. BlockEx does not currently offer its services in jurisdictions in which the sale of tokens is prohibited, in the United States, or to U.S. persons. Please visit http://www.BlockExMarkets.com for further details.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates BlockExMarkets.com, its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.