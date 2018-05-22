Hexagon Composites ASA issues 1,200,000 call options at strike NOK 20.85

In accordance with resolutions no 6 and no 13.2 of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held in Aalesund on 19 April 2018, the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has issued 1,200,000 share options under the Company's management incentive program. Of the 1,200,000 options, 800,000 options have been granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders.

Of the options granted to primary insiders:

Primary insider: Options granted: New holding after the grant: Jon Erik Engeset 120,000 670,000 options and 440,867 shares David Bandele 80,000 430,000 options and 32,745 shares Heiko Chudzick 80,000 80,000 options and 0 shares Frank Häberli 80,000 280,000 options and 18,713 shares Jack Schimenti 80,000 430,000 options and 60,341 shares Michael Kleschinski 80,000 230,000 options and 0 shares Skjalg S. Stavheim 80,000 380,000 options and 29,215 shares George Siedlecki 80,000 280,000 options and 3,300 shares Rick Rashilla 80,000 175,000 options and 8,000 shares Geir Torset 20,000 95,000 options and 31,146 shares Morten Svela Sand 20,000 45,000 options and 0 shares

The share options give rights to buy shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at NOK 20.85 per share provided that the share price on the date of exercise is minimum NOK 25.36 per share.

The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2021 or second quarter of 2021.

For more information:

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no (mailto:jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

