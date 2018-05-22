Hexagon Composites ASA issues 1,200,000 call options at strike NOK 20.85

In accordance with resolutions no 6 and no 13.2 of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held in Aalesund on 19 April 2018, the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has issued 1,200,000 share options under the Company's management incentive program. Of the 1,200,000 options, 800,000 options have been granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders.
Of the options granted to primary insiders:
|Primary insider:
|Options granted:
|New holding after the grant:
|Jon Erik Engeset
|120,000
|670,000 options and 440,867 shares
|David Bandele
|80,000
|430,000 options and 32,745 shares
|Heiko Chudzick
|80,000
|80,000 options and 0 shares
|Frank Häberli
|80,000
|280,000 options and 18,713 shares
|Jack Schimenti
|80,000
|430,000 options and 60,341 shares
|Michael Kleschinski
|80,000
|230,000 options and 0 shares
|Skjalg S. Stavheim
|80,000
|380,000 options and 29,215 shares
|George Siedlecki
|80,000
|280,000 options and 3,300 shares
|Rick Rashilla
|80,000
|175,000 options and 8,000 shares
|Geir Torset
|20,000
|95,000 options and 31,146 shares
|Morten Svela Sand
|20,000
|45,000 options and 0 shares
The share options give rights to buy shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at NOK 20.85 per share provided that the share price on the date of exercise is minimum NOK 25.36 per share.
The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2021 or second quarter of 2021.
For more information:
Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no (mailto:jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no)
