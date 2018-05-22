

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the U.S. FDA has approved a label update for Taltz (ixekizumab) injection 80 mg/mL to include data in psoriasis involving the genital area. The company noted that Taltz is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis that includes such data in its label.



Taltz was first approved by the FDA in March 2016 for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. In December 2017, Taltz was also approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.



