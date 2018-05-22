Puration Inc.: Puration Fast Tracks California Cannabis Cultivation Acquisition On Heels Of Recent Canadian Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced taking over the acquisition prospect previously under a letter of intent with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ). Earlier this year, USMJ announced a letter of intent to acquire Turning Point Cannabis Strategies to advance an entry into the California cannabis market. Since that time, USMJ changed its business development plans and is actively pursuing different opportunities that do not include the acquisition of a cannabis business in California. Puration has stepped in to pursue the opportunity with Turning Point Cannabis Strategies in an effort to repeat the type of transaction the Company recently accomplished in Canada. Two weeks ago the company announced the acquisition of Canadian Cannabis Farmers Co-Op to position Puration for the recreational marijuana market expected to be legalized nationwide in Canada this summer. The company followed up the acquisition with an online presentation on the company's overall cannabis cultivation business operation and plans for the future.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

