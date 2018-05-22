

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $716.38 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $536.28 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $8.69 billion from $7.78 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $716.38 Mln. vs. $536.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $8.69 Bln vs. $7.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.89 Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.83



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX