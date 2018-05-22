Price deflation and technological innovation are helping solar transform the global electricity sector. A new report by IEEFA highlights the latest solar milestones around the world and charts important trends including the rise of floating solar and the corporate PPAs helping the tech giants 'green' their energy-hungry data centres.Global energy markets are changing, and fast. Bloomberg New Energy Finance reports global solar installations totalled 98 GW last year, 31% up on 2016 with China's 53 GW in 2017 accounting for more than half the worldwide total. Last year set solar milestones such ...

