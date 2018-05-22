Hitachi Vantara: Hitachi Named a Visionary in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) and Hitachi Vantara (https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/home.html), today announced that Hitachi has been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant of the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms1based on Gartner, Inc.'s evaluation of the company, which included Hitachi's Lumada IoT platform (https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/internet-of-things/lumada.html).

Gartner describes the market for IIoT platforms as "a set of integrated software capabilities. These capabilities span efforts to improve asset management decision-making, as well as operational visibility and control for plants, depots, infrastructure and equipment within asset-intensive industries." In the report, Gartner predicts: "By 2020, on-premises Internet of Things (IoT) platforms coupled with edge computing will account for up to 60% of industrial IoT (IIoT) analytics, up from less than 10% today."

The report also notes: "Gartner believes that 2018 will see a significant expansion of IoT platforms for industrial enterprises as both cloud and on-premises deployments."

>> Download a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms report: https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot.html (https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot.html) (registration required).<<

Lumada is a highly flexible, intelligent and composable software platform, which offers a portable architecture that enables it to run on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, and support industrial IoT deployments both at the edge and in the core. Lumada combines artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and asset avatars - commonly known as digital twins - to streamline and simplify management of connected business and industrial assets. This helps to increase asset utilization and accelerate the time to value of IIoT initiatives, driving faster time to insight and business outcomes for industrial and enterprise customers. Outcomes include increased operational efficiencies and cost savings; enhanced operational safety and reliability; improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality; and the creation of new business models.

Customers looking to further accelerate the time to value of their IIoT initiatives with Lumada will also benefit from co-creation services engagements with Hitachi, which taps them into Hitachi's expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

"Hitachi is honored to be identified as a Visionary in this still nascent but rapidly emerging IIoT market. From our perspective, organizations are now implementing IoT initiatives globally to gain insight into their operational assets and processes, increase efficiencies, improve customer experiences and gain a competitive edge. Industrial verticals in particular stand to gain enormous benefits from digital solutions and we believe Hitachi is well positioned to help them achieve their goals," said Brad Surak, chief product and strategy officer at Hitachi Vantara. "Lumada unites the best of Hitachi's intellectual property, innovation and IT/OT expertise and has been tested and refined in co-creation engagements with Hitachi's customers around the world. We will continue innovating with Lumada to develop data-driven solutions that propel our customers' businesses forward."

To download a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot.html (https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot.html) (registration required).

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms," Eric Goodness, Ted Friedman, Peter Havart-Simkin, Emil Berthelsen, Alfonso Velosa, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Benoit J. Lheureux, 10 May 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com (https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/).

Connect with Hitachi Vantara

Twitter (https://twitter.com/HitachiVantara)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/11257500)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HitachiVantara)

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com (http://www.hitachi.com/).

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

COMPANY CONTACT

Hope Nicora

Hitachi Vantara

hope.nicora@hitachivantara.com (mailto:hope.nicora@hitachivantara.com)

831-227-3660