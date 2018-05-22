

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced the company increased the high-end of fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.02 to reflect its strong first quarter results. The company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes the benefit from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, to be in the range of $4.04 to $4.10. The guidance represents a 5% to 6% increase over the prior year's adjusted $3.85. The EPS outlook continues to be based upon estimated consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.89, compared to $0.85 last year. The EPS outlook is based upon estimated consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.



First-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.96, a 17% increase over the prior year's $0.82. Net sales for the first quarter increased 12% to $8.7 billion. Consolidated comparable store sales increased 3%.



