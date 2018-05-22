Deepwater Drilling Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
CAPEX and Charter Spending for Drillships, Semi-Subs and Tender Rigs Rated Over 500m in Water Depth; Spending Forecasts ($bn) for Leading Regions including; Africa, Asia Pacific, Eurasia, North America, South America and Western Europe
Fluctuating oil prices and changes in the market dynamics and the resulting impact upon the investment climate has led Visiongain to publish this unique report. The deepwater drilling market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of steadily increasing oil prices and improved investor sentiment. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
"The improvement in the oil prices is likely to drive deepwater E&P spending worldwide"
The global deepwater drilling market is calculated to see spending of $30.30 bn in 2018. Excessive supply of oil worldwide has pushed down oil prices. However, OPEC's decision to cut production has provided a boost to the investment outlook. Hence, demand for deepwater drilling is expected to increase.
• 191 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs
• Oil Price Forecast & Analysis From 2018-2028 To Underpin the Market Analysis
• Analysis Of Key Deepwater Drilling Vessel Owners
• Transocean Ltd.
• Seadrill Limited
• Noble Corporation
• Ocean Rig UDW Inc.
• Pacific Drilling
• Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
• Ensco Plc
• Saipem S.p.A.
• SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad
• Global Deepwater Drilling Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)
• Deepwater Drilling Market Submarket Projections, Analysis And Potential From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)
• Drillship Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Active and Under-Modification Drillships
• Cold Stacked Drillships
• Under-Construction Drillships
• Semi-Submersible Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Active and Under-Modification Semi-Submersibles
• Cold Stacked Semi-Submersibles
• Under-Construction Semi-Submersibles
• Tender Rig Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Active and Under-Modification Tender Rigs
• Under-Construction Tender Rigs
• Regional Deepwater Drilling Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (Charter Spending)
• African Deepwater Drilling Vessels, Projects And Individualised Forecasts 2018-2028
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Africa
• Potential Offshore Developments in Africa
• Angola Outlook & Analysis
• Congo-Brazzaville Outlook & Analysis
• Ghana Outlook & Analysis
• Equatorial Guinea Outlook & Analysis
• Mozambique Outlook & Analysis
• Nigeria Outlook & Analysis
• South Africa Outlook & Analysis
• Tanzania Outlook & Analysis
• Asian Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia Pacific Deepwater Oil and Gas Fields
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Asia Pacific:
• Potential Offshore Developments in Asia Pacific
• Australia Outlook & Analysis
• Brunei Outlook & Analysis
• China Outlook & Analysis
• India Outlook & Analysis
• Indonesia Outlook & Analysis
• Malaysia Outlook & Analysis
• Myanmar Outlook & Analysis
• Vietnam Outlook & Analysis
• Eurasian Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Eurasian
• Blacksea Outlook & Analysis
• Caspian Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Russia Outlook & Analysis
• The North America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Recent US Deepwater Projects
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in North America
• Potential Deepwater Developments in North America
• Alaska Outlook & Analysis
• Canada Outlook & Analysis
• Trinidad and Tobago Outlook & Analysis
• Western Europe Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Major North Sea Deepwater Oil and Gas Fields
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Western Europe
• Ireland Outlook & Analysis
• Mediterranean Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Netherlands Outlook & Analysis
• South America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Brazilian Deepwater FPSO Projects
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in South America:
