New Age Beverages Corporation to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 23, 2018

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, has been invited to present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference. The conference is being held on May 23-24, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age Beverages Corporation, will be giving the presentation and conducting one on one meetings with investors. NBEV management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23th at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with additional investor meetings held throughout both Wednesday and Thursday.

The New Age Beverages Corporation presentation will be broadcast live for all investors to participate with the support of Wall Street Webcasting. The link for the audio and visual of the presentation will be posted in the investor section of the Company's website at www.newagebev.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with New Age management, please contact New Age Beverages Corporation Investor relations counsel, Liolios at 949-574-3860.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes in Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

New Age Beverages Corporation

Chuck Ence, CFO

303-289-8655

Cence@newagebev.com

Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Liolios

949-574-3860

NBEV@liolios.com

