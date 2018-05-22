Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 4.0% Through 2018 to 2028 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Phosphate conversion coatings (Phosphating) has served as the most important surface treatment option till date. The market is now expected to grow at a moderate rate with major application in the automotive segment. PCCs are increasingly gaining popularity in the manufacture of casing connections to enhance their consequent sealing performance. Further, when used in combination with the lubricants, these coatings provide excellent galling protection, a property highly desirable in across various end-use industries, including chemical, oil & gas, etc. According to the revelations by Future Market Insights in its new research report, the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 2,300 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. There are various special properties of PPC that have helped mark its growth globally, such as better corrosion resistance, improved adhesion, superior wear resistance, and enhanced aesthetic appearance. The growth is highly evident in the automotive as well as the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage segment is expected to grow at a steady growth rate, with key application in beverage cans.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )



Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6690

China's Industrial Activities to upkeep its compelling growth in the Global PCC Market

China is projected to be a major contributor to the growth of global phosphate conversion coatings market as it holds the highest market share. Zinc phosphate segment is gaining traction in the China phosphate conversion coating market. It is a result of rising manufacturing and industrial activities in the emerging economies. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market at an impressive rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. Other emerging economies are also witnessing similar trends in the PPC market. These trends are a part of the shift in automotive and construction industry. Automotive industry remains a key sector for supplying phosphate conversion coatings. The construction industry growth is expected to lead to a rise in demand for coated steel and aluminum coils, which in turn will upsurge the demand for the phosphate conversion coatings over the forecast period.

Preview Analysis of GlobalPhosphate Conversion Coatings Market Segmentation By Product Type - Manganese Phosphate, Iron Phosphate, Zinc Phosphate; Substrate - Cast Iron, Steel, Others; End use Industry - Automotive, Food & Beverages, Consumer Appliances, Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market

PPC Market's greater portion to be covered by Tier 1 & 2 players

The global phosphate conversion coatings market is significantly consolidated. More than two-third of the global market has been estimated to be concentrated among tier 1 and tier 2 players. Tier 3 players, which largely cater to their regional markets, are expected to hold nearly one-fourth of the overall market. The leading players are witnessed indulging in partnerships with Automotive OEMs as a move to stay ahead in the intensified competition. The companies are also focusing on introducing new products in the market. Their strategies include development of innovative coatings and solutions with superior characteristics, which can be utilized over advanced substrates as well as in novel applications, will be among the key success factors for the long term growth

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6690

More from FMI's Chemicals & Materials Market Intelligence:

Pour Point Depressants Market Segmentation By Chemical Compositions Type - Poly Alkyl Methacrylate,Styrene Ester,Alkyl Aromatic Polymer,Alkylated Polystyrene,Others; By End Use Industry Type - Lubricants,Industrial,Automotive,Marine,Aviation,Oil & Gas,Exploration & Production,Refining: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pour-point-depressants-market

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Segmentation By application - Saline drips, Hemodialysis & hemofiltration, Intermediate (API), ORS, Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-chloride-market

Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Taxonomy by Application - Antacids, Hemodialysis, Tablet Coating, API, Excipients, Toothpaste, Others; By Grade - Fine, Coarse: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceuticals-grade-sodium-bicarbonate-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse MoreChemicals & Materials Market Insights





Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales:sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com