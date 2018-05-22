Bloomberg New Energy Finance says EVs will make up only 7% of new car sales in nation by 2030, compared to a predicted 44% for European sales, 41% in China, 34% in the US and 17% in JapanIn the year 2030, electric vehicles (EVs) will make up just 7% of new car sales in India, owing to a shortage of charging infrastructure and a lack of affordable models - according to the latest forecast from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). By comparison, it is expected EVs will make up 44% of European light-duty vehicle sales, with figures of 41% for China, 34% in the US and 17% in Japan. While India lags ...

