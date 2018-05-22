

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith plc (SMDS.L) announced an agreement to acquire Corrugated Container Corporation, a corrugated packaging company in North America. CCC is a family owned business employing approximately 190 people across its four operations in Tennessee, North Carolina and two sites in Virginia.



The Group expects the acquisition to be earnings enhancing immediately and is consistent with its medium term financial targets.



Following completion, DS Smith's total operations in North America will comprise 23 facilities, employing 2,000 people in the region.



