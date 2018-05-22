Automotive Composites Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), (Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), MMC, CMC, by Thermoplastic Polymers (PP, PA, HPP) & Thermoset Polymers (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Vinyl Ester, Phenolics) Plus Leading Companies
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Composites market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $15.7 Bn in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Automotive Composites Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• Automotive Composites Submarket Forecasts By Component 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value)
• Interior Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Body Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Engine & Drivetrain Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Other Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Submarket Forecasts By Type 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Submarket Forecasts By Type 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Submarket Forecasts By Type 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• Thermoplastic Polymers Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Thermoset Polymers Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Thermoplastics Submarket Forecasts By Type 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• PP Market Forecast 2018-2028
• PA Market Forecast 2018-2028
• HPP Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Other Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Thermoset Submarket Forecasts By Type 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value & Volume (KT))
• Epoxy Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Polyurethane Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Polyester Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Vinyl Ester Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Phenolics Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Raw Materials Market Forecast 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value)
• Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Raw Materials Market Forecast 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value)
• Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Composites Raw Materials Market Forecast 2018-2028 ($bn Market Value)
• Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Regional Automotive Composites Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• America Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2018-2028
• US Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Canada Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Brazil Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of America Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2018-2028
• Chinese Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Indian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Japanese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2018-2028
• South Korean Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• European Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2018-2028
• UK Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• German Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• French Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Italian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Spanish Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Russian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Netherlands Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of the World (RoW) Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2018-2028
• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Automotive Composites Markets From 2018-2028
• Profiles Of The Leading Automotive OEMs Using Automotive Composites
• BMW AG
• Daimler AG
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
• Ford Motor Company
• General Motors (GM)
• Hyundai-Kia
• PSA Peugeot-Citroen
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen Group
• Profiles Of The Leading Automotive Composites Companies
• AGY Overview
• Cytec Industries Inc.
• Dow Automotive Systems
• DuPont
• Gurit Holding AG
• Johnson Controls Company
• Saertex
• Scott Bader
• SGL Group
• Teijin (Toho Tenax)
• TenCate
• Toray Industries
Who should read this report?
• Automotive OEMs
• Composites suppliers
• Materials engineers
• Design engineers
• R&D staff
• Technologists
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Product managers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Industry associations
