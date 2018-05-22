Automotive Start-stop Systems Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & analysis by belt driven alternator starter (bas), enhanced starter, direct starter, integrated starter generator (isg) plus profiles of leading companies developing mild hybrid technologies for improved fuel efficiency & reduced vehicle emission

Developments in automotive start-stop systems have had a significant impact on the automotive industry. It is now commonplace to hear a vehicle's engine stop at traffic lights, and then almost instantly resume when the vehicle pulls away. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market outlook, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the automotive start-stop systems sector. Importantly, the report delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the automotive start-stop systems market over the next decade.

Report highlights

Global automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

Automotive start-stop systems forecast by technology 2018-2028 (units)

• belt-driven starter generator (bas) forecast 2018-2028

• enhanced starter forecast 2018-2028

• direct starter forecast 2018-2028

• integrated starter generator (isg) forecast 2018-2028

Regional automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

• asia pacific automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

• china automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• india automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• japan automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• south korea automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• rest of asia pacific automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• north america automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

• us automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• canada automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• mexico automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• europe automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

• germany automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• uk automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• france automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• rest of europe automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• rest of the world (row) automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028 (units)

• brazil automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• south africa automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

• others automotive start-stop systems forecast 2018-2028

Profiles of the following leading companies:

• continental ag

• controlled power technologies ltd

• delphi automotive plc

• denso corporation

• borgwarner inc.

• robert bosch gmbh

• johnson controls international plc

• mitsubishi electric corporation

• valeo sa

Detailed tables of partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

with 82 tables and charts, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of the automotive start-stop sector. Porter's five force analysis the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact sara peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/2142/automotive-start-stop-systems-market-report-2018-2028

