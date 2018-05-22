

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early lows against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Tuesday.



The yen climbed to a 4-day high of 110.80 against the greenback, off its early low of 111.19.



The yen recovered to 130.61 against the euro, 84.06 against the aussie and 76.90 against the kiwi, from its early 8-day low of 131.35, 2-1/2-month low of 84.48 and near a 4-week low of 77.50, respectively.



The Japanese currency bounced off to 148.98 versus the pound, off its early 4-day low of 149.73. The currency is thus on track to pierce its early 5-day high of 148.77.



The yen is likely to find resistance around 108.00 against the greenback, 147.00 against the pound, 129.00 against the euro, 82.00 against the aussie and 74.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX