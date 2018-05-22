Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Analysis by Charger Type (Private Chargers, Public (Slow Chargers, Fast Chargers)), by Region Plus Analysis of the Leading Companies Developing Charging Stations, Recharging Points & Charging Infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The growing acceptance and adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by customers is gradually making electric vehicles viable as a concept and the electrification of the world's vehicle fleet an inevitability. It remains just a question of time, and for the supporting charging infrastructure to be put in place.

Therefore, the main hurdle is the commensurate roll-out of the charging infrastructure to support this migration to this electric future. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) infrastructure is vital to the future success of personal mobility and the automotive industry.

Visiongain has assessed that the global EVSE market will reach 4.39 million units in in 2018.

These developments have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

Report highlights

• 147 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) technologies

• AeroVironment

• Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc

• Chargemaster PLC

• ChargePoint

• Circontrol

• ClipperCreek

• Elektromotive

• FullCharger

• General Electric

• Leviton

• Liberty Plugins

• NRG EVgo

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Tesla Motors

• Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast (Units) And Analysis From 2018-2028

• Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) By Charger Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028 (Units)

• Private Chargers Forecast 2018-2028

• Public (Slow Chargers) Forecast 2018-2028

• Public (Fast Chargers) Forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (Units)

• North America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)

• U.S. EVSE Market 2018-2028 Market Forecast

• Rest of North America EVSE Market 2018-2028

• Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)

• U.K. EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• France EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• APAC Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)

• China EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• India EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of APAC EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• MEA Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2018-2028 (Units)

• UAE EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• South Africa EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of MEA EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• LATAM Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Forecast 2018-2028 (Units)

• Brazil EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of LATAM EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the EVSE industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which EVSE applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive EVSE technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which EVSE company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What EVSE industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target Audience

• Electric vehicle supply equipment manufacturers

• Battery electric vehicle manufacturers

• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles manufacturers

• Private charger manufacturers

• Public charger manufacturers

• Battery suppliers

• Technology providers

• R&D staff

• Engineers

• CEOs

• Heads of strategic development

• Procurement staff,

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Product managers

• Investors

• Banks

• Regulators

• Industry associations

• Governmental departments & agencies

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2136/Electric-Vehicle-Supply-Equipment-(EVSE)-Market-Report-2018-2028

Companies Listed

ABB Group

AddEnergie

Advanced Energy

AeroVironment

Aker Wade

Alpha Energy

Andromeda Power

APC

Audi

Avcon

Better Place

Blink Network

BMW

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

Bosch Group

Car Charging Group

Cenex

Charge Star

ChargeIQ

Chargemaster Plc

Circontrol

ClipperCreek

Control Module Industries

Coulomb

Daimler

DBT USA

Delta Electronics

Eaton Corporation

ECOtality North America

Ecotricity

Elektromotive

Elmec

eMotorWerks

Erg-Go

E-Station

E-Totem

Etrel

EV Box

EV Connect

EVACEC

EV-Charge America

EVergreen Time to Charge

Evoasis

EVoCharge

E-Volt

EVSE LLC

EVSEUpgrade

EVTronic

EyeOnPower

Fastned

Fisker

Ford

Fuji Electric

FullCharger

General Electric (GE)

General Motors

Green Charge Networks

Green Energy

GRIDbot

Gridscape Solutions

HaloIPT (Now owned by Qualcomm)

Hangar 19

Honda

Itron

JuiceBar

Kia

Lear

Legrand Canada

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Liberty Plugins

Mia

Mitsubishi

Newmotion

Nissan

Nissan South Africa (NSA)

NRG Company

NRG EVgo

Optimization Technologies (OpConnect)

Park & Charge

Park and Power

Parkpod

Pelco

Pelco

Pep Stations

Plug Smart (Intelligence for GE Charging Stations)

Plugless Power

Porsche

Rabobank

Renault

Rimac

Rolec Services

RWE AG

Sainsbury's

Schneider Electric

Seaward Group

SemaConnect

Shorepower

Siemens

Signet Systems

Smiths

SolarCity

Solardyne

SPX Service Solutions

Square D

Tata

Tesla Motors

Toyota

Urban Green Energy

Valent Power

Volkswagen

Volvo

Wattmobile

WiTricity

ZigBee Alliance

Brands

Chevrolet

Citroen

Mercedes

Peugeot

Smart

Vauxhall

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com