Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts & Analysis by Charger Type (Private Chargers, Public (Slow Chargers, Fast Chargers)), by Region Plus Analysis of the Leading Companies Developing Charging Stations, Recharging Points & Charging Infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The growing acceptance and adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) by customers is gradually making electric vehicles viable as a concept and the electrification of the world's vehicle fleet an inevitability. It remains just a question of time, and for the supporting charging infrastructure to be put in place.
Therefore, the main hurdle is the commensurate roll-out of the charging infrastructure to support this migration to this electric future. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) infrastructure is vital to the future success of personal mobility and the automotive industry.
Visiongain has assessed that the global EVSE market will reach 4.39 million units in in 2018.
These developments have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
Report highlights
• 147 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) technologies
• AeroVironment
• Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc
• Chargemaster PLC
• ChargePoint
• Circontrol
• ClipperCreek
• Elektromotive
• FullCharger
• General Electric
• Leviton
• Liberty Plugins
• NRG EVgo
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• Tesla Motors
• Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast (Units) And Analysis From 2018-2028
• Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) By Charger Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028 (Units)
• Private Chargers Forecast 2018-2028
• Public (Slow Chargers) Forecast 2018-2028
• Public (Fast Chargers) Forecast 2018-2028
• Regional Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (Units)
• North America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)
• U.S. EVSE Market 2018-2028 Market Forecast
• Rest of North America EVSE Market 2018-2028
• Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)
• U.K. EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• France EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• APAC Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2018-2028 (Units)
• China EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• India EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Japan EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of APAC EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• MEA Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2018-2028 (Units)
• UAE EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• South Africa EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of MEA EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• LATAM Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Forecast 2018-2028 (Units)
• Brazil EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of LATAM EVSE Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the EVSE industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which EVSE applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive EVSE technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which EVSE company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What EVSE industry trends should you be aware of?
• Target Audience
• Electric vehicle supply equipment manufacturers
• Battery electric vehicle manufacturers
• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles manufacturers
• Private charger manufacturers
• Public charger manufacturers
• Battery suppliers
• Technology providers
• R&D staff
• Engineers
• CEOs
• Heads of strategic development
• Procurement staff,
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Product managers
• Investors
• Banks
• Regulators
• Industry associations
• Governmental departments & agencies
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2136/Electric-Vehicle-Supply-Equipment-(EVSE)-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
ABB Group
AddEnergie
Advanced Energy
AeroVironment
Aker Wade
Alpha Energy
Andromeda Power
APC
Audi
Avcon
Better Place
Blink Network
BMW
Bosch Automotive Service Solutions
Bosch Group
Car Charging Group
Cenex
Charge Star
ChargeIQ
Chargemaster Plc
Circontrol
ClipperCreek
Control Module Industries
Coulomb
Daimler
DBT USA
Delta Electronics
Eaton Corporation
ECOtality North America
Ecotricity
Elektromotive
Elmec
eMotorWerks
Erg-Go
E-Station
E-Totem
Etrel
EV Box
EV Connect
EVACEC
EV-Charge America
EVergreen Time to Charge
Evoasis
EVoCharge
E-Volt
EVSE LLC
EVSEUpgrade
EVTronic
EyeOnPower
Fastned
Fisker
Ford
Fuji Electric
FullCharger
General Electric (GE)
General Motors
Green Charge Networks
Green Energy
GRIDbot
Gridscape Solutions
HaloIPT (Now owned by Qualcomm)
Hangar 19
Honda
Itron
JuiceBar
Kia
Lear
Legrand Canada
Leviton Manufacturing Company
Liberty Plugins
Mia
Mitsubishi
Newmotion
Nissan
Nissan South Africa (NSA)
NRG Company
NRG EVgo
Optimization Technologies (OpConnect)
Park & Charge
Park and Power
Parkpod
Pelco
Pelco
Pep Stations
Plug Smart (Intelligence for GE Charging Stations)
Plugless Power
Porsche
Rabobank
Renault
Rimac
Rolec Services
RWE AG
Sainsbury's
Schneider Electric
Seaward Group
SemaConnect
Shorepower
Siemens
Signet Systems
Smiths
SolarCity
Solardyne
SPX Service Solutions
Square D
Tata
Tesla Motors
Toyota
Urban Green Energy
Valent Power
Volkswagen
Volvo
Wattmobile
WiTricity
ZigBee Alliance
Brands
Chevrolet
Citroen
Mercedes
Peugeot
Smart
Vauxhall
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com