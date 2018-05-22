Markets in Asia finished mixed on Tuesday, as investors reacted to ongoing positivity in trade negotiations between the US and China, and oil prices that were rising still. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.18% at 22,960.34, as the yen strengthened 0.13% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.91. Insurance plays led losses on the broader Topix, which itself was 0.23% lower, although a number of big names held on to gains in Tokyo, with Fanuc up 0.88% and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 0.55% ...

