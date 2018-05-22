Edison Issues Update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / ReNeuron (OTC PINK: RNGUF) (LSE: RENE) (FRA: RQE) introduced its exosome nanomedicine programme at its recent capital markets day. While being a preclinical programme, it has three significant advantages. First, it gives ReNeuron the potential to expand into new therapeutic indications. Second, it opens up the potential for collaborations in diagnostics and drug delivery. Third, it builds on its wealth of experience and IP and on its CTX cell line on which ReNeuron's existing products and the exosome platform are built.

In recent publications of Edison Healthcare Insight, we increased our estimated FY19 R&D expenses to account for the conduct of two Phase II studies. Since then, we have made one change to our model incorporating our estimate of the FY18 cash. Our risk-adjusted NPV valuation of ReNeuron is £276m, or 8.74p per share (previously £290m). Reneuron's market capitalisation is c £22m - below cash and ascribing no technology value to a company in two Phase II studies or the recently disclosed exosome platform. This may make our assumption of an injection of funding prior to the end FY19 of increasing significance.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website: www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

