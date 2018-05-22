

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Within one and a half years of leaving the White House, President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are venturing into film production.



The former President and First Lady have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and TV shows with Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service said on Monday.



The production package potentially includes scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. These projects will be available to the 125 million-member Netflix households in 190 countries.



The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.



Obama said he and Michelle 'hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.'



'Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,' said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX