Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value 22-May-2018 / 15:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 May 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 April 2018 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the clo se of business on 30 April 2018, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.64p. Further to an announcement released on 16th April 2018, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.02p. Loans advanced 416.5m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 22.3m Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or (3.4m) loss Cash and cash equivalents 16.3m Borrowing facilities (66.7m) Other net assets/(liabilities) (6.2m) Net assets 378.8m Capital amounts drawn as at 30 April 2018 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 April 2018 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP153.4m GBP153.4m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR323.3m GBP283.7m GBP437.1m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP1.0m GBP1.0m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR51.5m GBP45.2m GBP46.2m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Dave Taylor T: +44 1481 735879 E: dave.taylor@ipes.com ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5571 EQS News ID: 688381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

