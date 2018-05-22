Chilean company Cerro Dominador have announced the signing of a $758 million deal to finance the first combined concentrated solar power-PV project in Latin America - a 210 MW scheme in the Atacama desertCerro Dominador, owned by investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners, on Friday announced the $758 million deal for the project in Maria Elena, near Calama, in the Antofagasta Region, an area with one of the highest solar radiation levels in the world. The construction phase of the CSP-PV scheme will generate more than 1,000 jobs at its peak during the next two years, the company says. ...

