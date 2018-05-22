A new report by Rocky Mountain Institute finds that gas plants proposed across the United States over the next 15 years could be replaced by clean energy portfolios at a net savings, and that these projects are at risk of becoming stranded assets.The United States is in the middle of an unprecedented rush by both independent power producers and utilities to build natural gas plants and pipelines. While natural gas has largely led capacity additions throughout the first two decades of the 21st century, the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that 21 GW ...

