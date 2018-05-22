Get Ready To Discover The Impact Of AI, Big Data And Cloud In Life Sciences With Frost & Sullivan's Webinar

Frost & Sullivan thought leaders and industry experts host an interactive briefing discussing how digital transformation in life sciences will unhinge new growth opportunities that will drive data integrity and continuity

SANTA CLARA, California, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "The Rise of Digital Enterprise: Growth Strategies for Healthcare Companies" on Thursday, May 31, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Nitin Naik, Global Vice President of Life Sciences, Transformational Health at Frost & Sullivan; Slava Akmaev, Chief Analytics Officer at BERG; Guillaume Kerboul, Business Consultant Director at Dassault Systemes; and Dr. Thorsten Harzer, Head of Digital Accelerator at QIAGEN.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/2gv

"Digital Transformation is powering growth opportunities in smart research and development (R&D), patient engagement, and healthcare eCommerce. The explosion of patient centricity and technological advancement in big data analytics, cloud and artificial intelligence are putting severe pressures on companies to leverage all types of data such as clinical, social media, and Internet of Things in innovative ways," explains Naik. "While the industry is decidedly upbeat on this new trajectory, there are heightened concerns about managing data privacy, especially for data flows outside the traditional ecosystem."

The informative webinar will cover key insights:

Learn about trends and growth opportunities in the life sciences IT sector;

Discuss hot topics, including smart R&D, digital manufacturing, connected patient, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) eCommerce (B2C models);

Hear from industry leaders about company growth strategies and best practices for implementing digital solutions; and

Gain perspectives on M&A's and the impact of investments from big tech companies.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

