Energy shares have run too far too fast, analysts at Deutsche Bank told clients on Tuesday as they downgraded the space to 'underweight'. Their comments served to send Oil & Gas stocks to the bottom of the leaderboard, even as Brent crude oil futures for next month delivery moved back to the $80 per barrel mark in ICE trading. According to Deutsche, the historical relationship between the price of oil and companies' share prices suggested the latter had overshot 'fair value' by roughly 4%. ...

