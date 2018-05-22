North Africa-focused oil and gas firm SDX Energy announced on Tuesday that it has encountered sands of low gas saturation that are not deemed to be commercial at its Kelvin-1X exploration well. The well at South Disouq in Egypt, which SDX operates and owns a 55% working interest in, was drilled to a total depth of 8,075 feet and encountered a high quality reservoir interval but will now be plugged and abandoned. Paul Welch, president and chief executive of SDX, said: "The results of the ...

