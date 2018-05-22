Packaging business DS Smith has agreed to buy US-based Corrugated Container Corporation (CCC) for an undisclosed sum, in a deal that is expected to be immediately earnings-enhancing. DS said the acquisition of the family-owned business - which employs around 190 people across its four operations in North Carolina and two sites in Virginia - will "significantly" boost its box-making capacity and complement its existing footprint in North America. CCC's capabilities include a "strong" focus on ...

