Nationwide issued its preliminary results for the full year on Tuesday, reporting a small fall in underlying profit to £1.02bn from £1.03bn, which the board said was within its financial performance framework. The building society reported a statutory profit of £977m for the year to 4 April, falling from £1.05bn in the 2017 financial year. It said its profits included a £116m cost of debt buy-back, compared to a £100m one-off gain from the Visa Europe disposal in the prior period. ...

