

Sarah Rose Summers, the beauty queen from Nebraska, was crowned Miss USA 2018.



The 23-year-old Certified Child Life Specialist beat out 50 other contestants in the annual pageant held at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana, Monday night.



Miss North Carolina Caelynn Miller-Keyes is the First Runner-up, and the second runner-up is Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea.



Instead of celebrities, a judging committee that consisted of five female leaders selected the winners.



During The Final Word, judges asked Summers: 'You're on your way to a march and someone hands you a blank sign and a marker. What do you put on your sign and why?'



She answered, 'I say 'Speak your voice.' I don't know what march we're on our way to in this hypothetical situation, but no matter where you're going whatever type of march it is, you're obviously on your way to that march because you care about that cause. So go speak to people when they have questions. Communicate with them. Listen to their views also. That is one thing in the United States that we really need to focus on: listening to each other'.



The two-hour special event concluded with Miss USA 2017 Kára McCullough crowning her successor.



Summers, who survived a disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding at the age of five, currently serves as the liaison and advocate between children and families and the medical team in children's hospital settings.



The Omaha native graduated from Texas Christian University in four years with two degrees: Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication with a business minor and a Bachelor of Science in Child Development.



While in college, Sarah studied abroad in Peru, and hiked Machu Picchu.



