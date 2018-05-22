Global IQX Selected to Provide Automated Quoting and Rating for Top U.S. Insurer's Employee Benefits Division

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / A major US insurer has chosen Global IQX, a provider of sales and service automation to the employee benefits insurance industry, to deliver quoting and rating automation for its group benefits division.

The Fortune 500 company will use the Global IQX solution to automate quoting, rating, proposal generation and renewals. The software will be fully integrated with the carrier's policy administration system. The insurer expects to increase productivity and provide better, faster service to employers and brokers.

Global IQX was selected based on its proven track record of delivering business and insurtech solutions to world-class insurance carriers for more than fifteen years.

"We're excited to be commencing a new partnership with this distinguished carrier," said Mike de Waal, Global IQX CEO. "The features released in Version 4.8, including multi-tab census importing, templated plan designs, and drag-and-drop management dashboards, will support a seamless experience and effective business transformation."

The latest version of the software provides a full quote-to-proposal and renewal solution for a host of individual, true group and voluntary insurance products.

About Global IQX

Global IQX delivers automated sales and underwriting solutions for some of the world's largest insurance companies. It provides quoting, rating, proposal generation, enrollment, and automated renewals for insurers that offer employee, group and ancillary benefits.

Offered as a complete suite or as individual components, the Global IQX platform supports all lines of business across all market segments. Developed and delivered by a team with deep group insurance domain expertise, the fully configurable technology platform gives business users more control, with less dependence on IT resources. World-leading insurers trust Global IQX to power their business.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Global IQX also has offices in Boston and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.globaliqx.com.

Twitter: @TeamIQX and @globaliqx.

Contact: Emily James, Global IQX, 613-723-8997 ext. 245, Emily.james@globaliqx.com

SOURCE: Global IQX