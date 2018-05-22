Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial (847) 585-4422 or (888) 424-8151 (US toll free) and enter participant PIN code 9192211# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=2&a=UTzMrdwdRriEIu (http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=2&a=UTzMrdwdRriEIu). Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

On Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, the first quarter 2018 financial report will be available at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html (http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html). On Monday, June 4, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, the accompanying slide presentation will be available at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html (http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html). Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 245,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,600 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco

+1 410-933-5921

Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com

