EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Solid Biosciences Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 - SLDB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences") (NASDAQ: SLDB) pursuant to the January 25, 2018 initial public offering and/or between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/solid-biosciences-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid Bioscience's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) the company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Solid Biosciences you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP