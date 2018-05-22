British developer Lightsource has announced the acquisition of Irish software company Ubiworx. The company is a specialist in the internet of things and has already worked closely with Lightsource over the past two yearsLightsource BP has acquired Ubiworx, an Ireland-based company offering internet of things (IoT) software solutions. The move, according to Lightsource, will strengthen its offering in decentralized energy management, and support the international roll out of its smarthome software solution. The companies worked closely together over the past two years and according to Lightsource ...

