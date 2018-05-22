STN Stock Is a Trump Infrastructure Stock with Great ProspectsThe second National Infrastructure Week just passed under President Donald Trump and, so far, we have yet to see any concrete policies or spending in this segment.Nevertheless, infrastructure spending is picking up worldwide, which could benefit a global infrastructure company like Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN).While the U.S. has yet to confirm a solid infrastructure spending plan-despite Trump's suggestion for $1.0 trillion in spending-we are seeing infrastructure spending growth in Europe, Asia (especially China), and other regions.Stantec appears to be ideally stationed, with over 400.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...