Hank Uberoi, executive chairman of cross-border payment service Earthport, purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the AIM-quoted firm on Tuesday. He picked up the shares at an average price of 9.10p each, spending a total of £22,750 on the transaction. Uberoi, the firm's former chief executive, now holds a total of 28.15m Earthport shares, representing 4.52% of the company's issued share capital. Earthport issued an unaudited trading update for the six months ended 31 December on Thursday, ...

