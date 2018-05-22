London's FTSE 250 was up 0.4% to 21,220.82 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Rank Group surged as it agreed to buy QSB, the owner of Spanish digital bingo business YoBingo.es, for up to 52m in cash. The company said Spain is an attractive multi-channel market and that there is significant upside potential in combining Spanish retail and digital bingo and slot operations. Irish food group Greencore rallied as it reported an interim operating loss amid challenges in its US division, but said pre-tax ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...