Tech-focussed investing company Blue Star Capital noted an update made earlier on Tuesday by its investee company SatoshiPay, which has partnered with technology news site The Register to pilot a cryptocurrency micropayments trial for selected content on its website. The AIM-traded firm said the trial would allow users to purchase SatoshiPay credits in the form of Stellar Lumens on The Register's website. Users would then be able purchase and read the "Geek's Guide to Britain" ad-free, either in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...