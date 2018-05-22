Early trading pointed to a mixed session on Wall Street on Tuesday after early losses saw the Dow drop below the 25,000 mark hit in the previous session for the first time since March. At 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had slipped 0.10% to 24,989.10, slipping just below the 25,000 mark, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq collected 0.07% each to 2,734.84 and 7,398.91, respectively. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow slunk back under 25000 this Tuesday, dipping ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...