SolarWinds MSP Launches Security Resource Center -- a One-Stop Shop for the Latest Security News and Resources

DURHAM, North Carolina, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/), a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, today announced the launch of its Security Resource Center (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/resources/security), designed to make it quick and easy for MSPs to get the information they need about current security issues and trends, as well as recommended best practices to help ensure their business and customers are protected.

The Security Resource Center will provide real-time alerts and important information from the field, including "How-to Guides" and assets that are valuable to MSPs at every level. Security assets include an array of eBooks, white papers-including research conducted with Ponemon on The 2017 Cyberattack Storm Aftermath (http://pages.solarwindsmsp.com/20180327-get-our-exclusive-research-with-ponemon-institute.html?_ga=2.6290739.1850408547.1523891355-1464327872.1508504160)-infographics, and blogs.

Visitors can also take advantage of "The Brown Report"-a monthly update from SolarWinds MSP vice president of security, Tim Brown-which looks at the latest cybersecurity threats that may impact MSPs, and tackles each topic with an eye toward actions MSPs can take today to help stay ahead of threats and help keep their clients safe from cyberattacks.

"Security threats don't discriminate, and MSPs are on the front line fighting to keep SMBs safe from cyberthreats. It's more critical than ever for MSPs to understand today's threat landscape and know how they can proactively protect their customers," said Tim Brown. "Our goal is to help our partners spend less time searching through mountains of research, and encourage them to stay up-to-date on the latest security news by providing it in one convenient location, allowing them to spend more time managing their business."

Visit SolarWinds MSP's Security Resource Center here (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/resources/security)

About SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies that fuel their success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster. SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit solarwindsmsp.com (http://www.solarwindsmsp.com/)

