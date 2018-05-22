OSTK EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Overstock.com, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

OSTK INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Overstock.com, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of investors who purchased Overstock.com, Inc. ("Overstock") (NASDAQ: OSTK) securities between August 3, 2017 and March 26, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/overstock-com-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Overstock's coin offering was problematic and potentially illegal; and (2) the company's Medici business was hemorrhaging money. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On March 1, 2018, Overstock revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had requested information about its initial coin offering. Then, on March 15, 2018, Overstock announced that "the investigation could result in a delay of the tZero security token offering, negative publicity for tZero or us, and may have a material adverse effect on us or on the current and future business ventures of tZero." Overstock also said that the SEC was examining the advisers at tZero.

If you suffered a loss in Overstock you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/overstock-com-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong