Puration, Inc.: Puration Q1 2018 Sales Exceed 2017 Annual Sales; On Track to $1 Million in Annual Revenue

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) reported $287,000 in sales for Q1 2018. In the 2017 annual financial filing the company reported $268,000 in sales. With increasing sales of the Company's EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water and the first sales coming out of the company's First Choice Nursery operation, Puration is on track to reach $1 million in annual sales in 2018. The company announced its first national distribution contract for EVERx in the first quarter of 2018. The company also announced its second beverage coming soon, a THC infused beverage for the Canadian market called THCSavor. "EVERx and First Choice Nursery sales are developing nicely," said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "With a national distribution agreement for EVERx and 400 more greenhouse platforms for First Choice to expand into, I am certainly optimistic that Puration's overall sales can grow rapidly and potentially exceed the current one plus million-dollar annualized revenue run rate. At the same time, we're a young operation with a short history from which to predict potential future hurdles. So let's keep our optimism in check with a healthy balance of looking out for the unknown on the trail we're blazing."

Try EVERx This Memorial Day at SPEC's Wines Spirits & Finer Foods

Clean and refreshing EVERx water infused with 10mg of CBD from hemp is available is now available at select SPEC's Wines Spirits & Finer Foods. EVERx representatives will be on hand at SPEC's flagship store in Houston, Texas on Smith Street (2410 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006) this Saturday, May 26th, 2018, from 11 AM until 3 PM, to give out free samples of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water to include the new Lemon-Lime and Kiwi-Strawberry flavors. EVERx reps will also be giving out EVERx gear to include EVERx T-Shirts and Hats.

With an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes, EVERx delivers the most effective hydration with the highest concentration of CBD available in the alkaline water market.

For more information on SPEC's, visit https://specsonline.com/.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

