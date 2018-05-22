Luke Stikeleather, CO, to Lead International Nonprofit Dedicated to the Conservative Management of Scoliosis

The international Society on Scoliosis Orthopaedic Rehabilitation and Treatment (SOSORT) elected Luke Stikeleather, CO, as president at its annual meeting held this spring in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Stikeleather is the founder and president of the National Scoliosis Center (NSC) located in Fairfax.

SOSORT is a nonprofit organization with a primary mission to promote multidisciplinary collaboration among scientists, healthcare professionals, patients and families and to establish "best practice" guidelines in the nonoperative treatment of scoliosis and spinal deformity. A founding member of SOSORT, Stikeleather said, "I am honored to lead the society and its worldwide membership. Together, we will continue advocating for the conservative management and treatment of scoliosis and other spine deformities through an open exchange of knowledge, research, education and training."

Stikeleather opened the National Scoliosis Center in 2015, the culmination of more than 25 years of clinical experience caring for children with scoliosis. He recalls, "Witnessing the hardships families face coordinating and traveling between multiple appointments and professionals, I realized the need for a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility that could address their conservative care needs quickly, competently and compassionately."

Today, as a center of excellence serving patients from all over the country and across the world, the National Scoliosis Center is the only facility of its kind dedicated to helping children and adults with scoliosis. Quality, personalized services are offered in-house, including custom-fabricated braces, Schroth physical therapy, Formetric topographical scanning, and ultra-low-dose 2D/3D X-rays using the cutting-edge EOS imaging System. Patients also have access to pediatric orthopedic specialists in the same building.

The National Scoliosis Center was the first facility in the Washington D.C. area to offer the EOS system that provides exceptional image quality using 50 percent to 85 percent less radiation than traditional X-ray technologies. Reducing radiation is important to lowering the risk of cancer, particularly in children with conditions such as scoliosis that require frequent imaging.

Recently expanding its services beyond the Virginia/D.C. metro area, the National Scoliosis Center now serves patients in a new NSC location equipped with EOS technology in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Luke Stikeleather

Luke Stikeleather, Certified Orthotist (CO), is President of the National Scoliosis Center and also serves as its chief orthotist. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in patient care, fabricating custom TLSO/Rigo-Chêneau style braces that have been shown to achieve better long-term outcomes than more traditional braces. A master clinician, he teaches and mentors orthotists throughout the world, and actively participates in training, conferences, clinical trials and scoliosis support groups. In addition to being a founding member and president of SOSORT, he is an Associate Fellow with the Scoliosis Research Society, a reviewer for the Scoliosis Journal, and was actively involved in the Bracing in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Trial (BrAIST) on the Bracing Evaluation Committee. He is a co-author on several publications and has presented at numerous professional meetings. Earning his BSW degree from James Madison University, he completed a post-graduate program in Orthotics at Northwestern University.

