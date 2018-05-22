London stocks set a new closing record within a stone's throw of the 8,000 mark as Bank of England policymaker waxed hawkish and a raft of corporate news also kept things interesting. The FTSE 100 was climbed 18.28 points or 0.23% to 7,877.45, but failed to hold onto a late intraday high above 7,900 despite the pound giving up its earlier gains against the dollar. Sterling ended flat against the greenback at 1.3432 and gained 0.1% on the euro to 1.1400. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at ...

