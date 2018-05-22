Versarien plc announced on Tuesday that Matt Walker, head of outward direct investment at the UK government's department for international trade (DIT), has joined the company on a secondment. The AIM-traded materials engineering group said Walker, who has joined for a minimum of 12 months, will work exclusively for Versarien and will take on the role of head of international strategy and government relations. Neill Ricketts, chief executive of Versarien, said: "We are delighted to welcome Matt ...

