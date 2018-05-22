Private equity fund Terra Firma has put Wyevale Garden Centres on the block, offering a trade buyer a portfolio of 145 retail outlets across the UK ranging from horticultural centres to leisure destination venues. The sale comes at an "advanced stage of a turnaround programme", Terra Firma said, after significant investment in the core business since being bought from Lloyds for £276m in 2012 as The Garden Centre Group. Terra Firma boss Guy Hands has tried to sell Wyevale before, with selling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...